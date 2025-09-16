Why Superman Director James Gunn Dropped 'Legacy' From The Movie's Title

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DC Studios and its co-president James Gunn are wasting no time pushing out a "Superman" follow-up. On September 3, Gunn shared that his new movie "Man of Tomorrow" is currently due out in July 2027, featuring the return of Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to the big screen.

We'll see if the film arrives in theaters with that title, though. Remember, Gunn originally titled his Superman movie "Superman: Legacy" before he announced he had cut the subtitle in February 2024. Next year's "Supergirl" was similarly retitled from "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" (after the comic the movie is based on, written by Tom King and drawn by Bilquis Evely).

In an interview with Rolling Stone shortly before the release of "Superman," Gunn discussed the title change. Apparently, he was never all that sure about the "Legacy" subtitle himself. During the so-called "premortem" meeting, he shared his doubts and they won out"

"A premortem is, you get together with your group that's doing the project. It's usually about a couple months before shooting, and you go, hypothetically, 'If it's an epic disaster, what are the things that we're doing today that are going to cause it to be an epic disaster?' [...] One of the things I brought up was, it was called 'Superman: Legacy.' Even though I was the one that gave it that title, I just wasn't sure. First of all, I'm sick of the superhero title, colon, other-name thing. And then also it seemed to be looking back when we're looking forward, even though it does have to do with legacy in the movie itself. And everybody was like, 'Oh, yeah, no, change it.'"

Was removing "Legacy" the deciding factor in "Superman" being the (so-far) highest grossing superhero movie of 2025? It's impossible to know for sure. Gunn's point about the title being backward-looking is astute, though, because it gives the wrong impression of the movie. "Superman" is and was supposed to be a new beginning for the DC Universe on film. "Legacy" implies the movie is a sequel or building on something prior.

Superman has a long history on film, sure, but this movie is a fresh start. Part of that fresh start, though, was making a big change to this Superman's family legacy.