With Superman, DC Has Its First Undisputed Victory Against Marvel In 17 Years

As we reach the final weeks of the 2025 summer movie season, let's take a look at the current state of the comic book movie genre. What was once the most reliable cash cow for Hollywood throughout the 2010s has since cratered in box office returns. Sure, Marvel Studios had at least two $1 billion hits this decade, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Deadpool and Wolverine," and DC's "The Batman" was a critical and commercial success. But otherwise, the genre has fallen considerably from its peak.

That said, 2025 has arguably been the best summer of comic book films in several years. Marvel Studios kicked off the summer with "Thunderbolts," which proved to be one of its better post-Phase 3 Marvel Cinematic Universe. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" finally gave us a quality film adaptation featuring Marvel's First Family. Unfortunately, despite these two films undoubtedly being some of the best that Marvel has produced this decade (the underwhelming "Captain America: Brave New World" also came out earlier this year), audiences are not turning up in droves for the MCU on the scale that they used to.

While the comic book movie genre is clearly at a crossroads, in comes "Superman," written and directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. The film may not be lighting the box office on fire overseas, but it's a solid hit with domestic audiences. While Marvel Studios' two summer movies were received well by both critics and audiences, "Superman" is outperforming all three of this year's MCU releases at the box office, while also dominating the pop culture discourse. This gives DC its first undisputed victory against Marvel at the movies in 17 years, a win that's all the more remarkable when we look back at the last five decades of the genre.