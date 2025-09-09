Noah Hawley's Canceled Star Trek Movie Would Have Featured A TNG Connection

If newcomers thought keeping track of literally decades of "Star Trek" lore was tough enough, then try falling down the rabbit hole of various projects and productions that never quite made it across the finish line. The franchise is littered with the remnants of movies and shows that, for one reason or another, ended up lost in development hell. Remember all that recent drama and controversy surrounding Quentin Tarantino's script? For more of a deep-cut reference, Trekkies can point to that unmade Gene Roddenberry series tentatively titled "Phase II." But with "Alien: Earth" currently tearing it up over at FX, it's worth revisiting series creator Noah Hawley's idea for a "Trek" movie that simply wasn't to be.

Back when his "Alien" prequel series was just a hopeful pitch, the "Fargo" and "Legion" mastermind had his sights set on a much more hopeful and optimistic universe. His "Star Trek" film received all sorts of coverage picking apart what could've been back when it was in development, but very little information was actually reported on what it would've been about, how it would've connected to the J.J. Abrams movies (if at all), or even when it would've been set in the series timeline. All of that would ultimately be moot as Hawley and Paramount couldn't quite push the project over the finish line, but we're finally getting some answers to those pressing questions.

In a recent interview with Men's Journal (via Gizmodo), Hawley finally shed further light on what his "Trek" feature would've been about — and it would've had something to do with the most popular android in all of "Trek," Brent Spiner's Data from "The Next Generation":