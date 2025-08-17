Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek Movie Could Have Upset Fans, According To Simon Pegg

Quentin Tarantino's R-rated "Star Trek" movie isn't happening anymore, but that doesn't mean people are ready to stop talking about it. The thought of Tarantino boldly going where no man — including him — has gone before is an intriguing prospect. After all, until the trashy B-movie hoot that is "Star Trek: Section 31" came along and showcased the sleazier side of the "Star Trek" galaxy, the sci-fi franchise was PG. A carnage-filled Tarantino take on the lore, with Mark L. Smith writing the script, could have been fun, and it would have been interesting to see if the filmmaker could work within the parameters of Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" rulebook. (Spoiler: He probably wouldn't have.)

Based on what we do know about Smith and Tarantino's unmade movie, however, it seems that it really would have marched to the beat of its own drum. Speaking at a 2025 Fan Expo panel moderated by Collider, Simon Pegg — who plays Montgomery Scott in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" reboot franchise — shared what he was told about the project from people who were involved in the conversations, and it sounds like it could have been divisive:

"I think it would have been such an incredible sort of curio to see 'Star Trek' through his lens. I don't know how it would have gone over with the fans, but it certainly would have been an interesting thing."

The polarizing response to "District 13" indicates that some Trekkies don't want their franchise to stray too far from the beaten path, and a Tarantino flick would certainly have done that. Some fans would definitely have been upset, but it's worth considering the possibility of a film of this ilk attracting a different kind of audience. Still, Tarantino's idea might not have been entirely out of left field for the property, as the story was inspired by an episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series."