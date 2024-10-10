Noah Hawley's Star Trek Movie Would Have Featured These Two Major Hollywood Stars

A fourth Kevin-verse "Star Trek" film has been in development hell for so long, there is a Wikipedia page devoted to its suffering. "Star Trek Beyond" was released in theaters in 2016, and in the intervening time, a follow-up film has been set up, torn down, handed to a new director, set up and torn down again, handed off again, and so on for several iterations. The overriding idea for "Star Trek 4" has been to somehow get Captain Kirk in the same room with his deceased father, mostly because the actors playing those characters — Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth, respectively — are such big movie stars.

But the fates have persistently denied production from commencing in earnest. Firstly, there were wild reports that Quentin Tarantino would make a "Star Trek" film of his own, although he wanted it to be a new rebooted version of the "Star Trek" mythos, and not a sequel to "Beyond." That project mutated in Hollywood for a little bit, and Tarantino eventually stepped away. For a time in 2018, S.J. Clarkson was attached to "Star Trek 4," and this one would be a sequel to "Beyond." Danai Gurira was likely going to join the cast, but the previous "Star Trek" actors stepped out over a salary dispute, and negotiations never resumed. Clarkson left in 2019, and Noah Hawley stepped in. His version would have jettisoned Hemsworth, and started over production with a new cast of characters and a new story about a deadly virus sweeping through the Federation.

That project also slowly unraveled, however, perhaps because of Covid; at that point, a virus story was no longer in good taste. Hawley appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast to talk about his work, and he revealed that he had some heavy hitters lined up to star in his "Trek" movie. Notably, he had wrangled the participation of Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Rami Malek.