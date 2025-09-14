5 Essential Twin Peaks Episodes Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

For a show that only lasted two seasons (one and a half seasons, really) during its original run, "Twin Peaks" has cast a long shadow. You can draw a clear line from this series' popularity to the later success of "The Sopranos" in the late 1990s, "Lost" in the 2000s, and "True Detective" in the 2010s. This was the show that proved there was indeed an audience for weird, experimental, serialized TV.

Obviously the best way to watch "Twin Peaks" would be in its full chronological order. That said, here is a list of five of the most important episodes of the show. These episodes are not just strong and exciting in their own right, but they should also hopefully give viewers an understanding of how the series evolved over its 25+ year history.

The production of "Twin Peaks" is pretty unique: It was canceled after its second season, received a prequel film (titled "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me") that was unfairly panned in its time, and then it returned in 2017 with a groundbreaking third season (known as "Twin Peaks: The Return") that radically reshaped the show's legacy. "The Return" also forced viewers to take a second look at the prequel movie, turning the cultural consensus around in the film's favor.

Another thing to note is that the episodes in the show's original run have two titles. The episodes after the pilot were simply referred to as "Episode 1," "Episode 2," and so on. This sometimes causes confusion with new viewers because the first episode is titled "The Pilot," and the numbering starts with the second episode. Hence, "Episode 7" is actually the eighth episode, and so on.

The episodes would later be given fun titles that do a better job of teasing what they're about. For this list, we've included both the original and later-designated episode titles. For "The Return," meanwhile, the episodes are simply called "Part 1," "Part 2," and so forth.