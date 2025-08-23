A Major Twin Peaks Character Was A Homage To An Alfred Hitchcock Classic

Back when "Twin Peaks" season 1 was first airing, the biggest surprise for everyone was how much material the show was giving Sheryl Lee. Her character was Laura Palmer, introduced as a corpse in the pilot. Outside of a few minor flashbacks, the real Laura remains up to the viewer's imagination throughout the season, with us assuming her personality through the way her friends and family remember her.

It was a pretty standard, thankless "dead mystery girl" role for Lee, which is why she wasn't expecting to be called back after the first episode. In a 2016 interview Lee recalled:

"After we shot the pilot, I stayed in Seattle and kept doing theater. I thought that was it. Then David [Lynch] called me months later and said, 'How would you feel about moving to Los Angeles? I want to bring you back on the show.' I was thrilled but said, 'As what? I'm dead.' He said, 'I don't know, but we'll figure it out.'"

Warning: Spoilers below for season 2 of "Twin Peaks."

The solution Lynch settled on was to introduce the character of Madeleine "Maddy" Ferguson, Laura Palmer's cousin who looks almost exactly like her but with dark hair and glasses. Was it a little silly to give Laura a doppelganger? Probably, but audiences were still on board. Poor sweet Maddy was a well-liked character who helped drive the plot in the teen storyline. It was fun watching her, Donna and James do their own sleuthing throughout the first season, and it was devastating in season 2 when Maddy met a similar tragic demise as her own late cousin.

As the show's co-creator David Frost explained, the inspiration for this identical cousin set-up came from one of director Alfred Hitchcock's best movies. "The character of [Laura's] cousin Madeleine, which of course is an homage to 'Vertigo,' came into play," he explained. "The show was dense with this sort of homage, the kind of compulsive referencing that kept viewers both puzzled and entranced."