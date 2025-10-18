Christopher Judge Has One Regret About Working On Stargate

Speaking about his favorite "Stargate SG-1" episodes, Christopher Judge recalled the 200th installment as particularly memorable, telling IGN it was "the most fun [he's] ever had doing an episode." He continued, "The cast was excited, the writers were excited, and the 200th is really a thank you letter, a love letter to the fans, thanking them for all these years of support." Clearly, then, Judge took the show and its fans seriously and cared about what "SG-1" meant to those who truly loved it.

By the end of the 10th season he had remained a stalwart member of the team, even as other major characters, including Jack O'Neill and Daniel Jackson started to appear less and less. Judge even tried to spearhead an "SG-1" spin-off that would have changed the franchise forever, but the idea, which according to Judge constituted "Stargate's take on 'Black Panther,'" never got off the ground. So, we have a fan-favorite actor who loved making the show and wanted it to continue even after "SG-1" came to an end. What regrets could Judge have?

Well, it has nothing to do with his never-realized spin-off. In an interview with GateWorld, the actor was asked about 2008's "Stargate: The Ark of Truth" and "Stargate: Continuum," two direct-to-video movies that were essentially "SG-1" sequels. There were plans for a third "SG-1" movie, but that threequel never actually came to be. Asked whether he and his fellow cast members had a feeling that "Continuum" could be the real end of the "SG-1" saga, Judge said, "You know, no, because we fully expected to, at least, do one more. So it's weird looking back on it. That if we had known that that was going to be it, I wish I had taken more pictures."