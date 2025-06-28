The Characters With The Most Appearances In Stargate SG-1

It's a testament to the talents of everyone involved in "Stargate SG-1" that it lasted for ten whole seasons before being cancelled by the Sci-Fi Channel (now SyFy). After all, there was no guarantee that just because Roland Emmerich's 1994 movie was a solid box office success, audiences would respond to a continuation series without Emmerich's involvement and which had lower production values and featured none of the central cast from the movie. Kurt Russell, who played Colonel Jack O'Neill in "Stargate," wasn't interested in "SG-1." Neither was James Spader, who portrayed archaeologist Daniel Jackson in the movie.

You can imagine, then, that launching and maintaining a series under these conditions seemed like somewhat of a challenge. But showrunners Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner were confident enough that they could rise to it that they each independently pitched their version of a "Stargate" series to MGM Television, before being paired up to co-run the new project. Once the show was greenlit, however, they had to tackle the lack of star power. What do you do when you can't get Kurt Russell? You go for MacGyver, of course. Richard Dean Anderson, who had fronted that well-known ABC action series for seven seasons, agreed to play O'Neill in the show. Shortly after, the rest of the cast fell into place.

Rounding out the central cast were Michael Shanks as Jackson, alongside Amanda Tapping as Captain Samantha Carter and Christopher Judge as reformed Jaffa warrior Teal'c. Neither Carter nor Judge's characters had appeared in the film, debuting in the pilot episode of "SG-1," "Children of the Gods." This new team made up the SG-1 crew, whose goal was to traverse the universe via the Stargate portal in order to discover new planets and learn more about the galaxy while defending Earth against alien threats. With Anderson the ostensible series lead, you might think he became the most prominent character and likely had the most appearances. But you'd be wrong. In fact, neither Anderson nor Shanks' characters — both of whom carried over from the movie — had the most appearances in "SG-1."