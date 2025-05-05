One Stargate SG-1 Actor Played 9 Different Characters

After Roland Emmerich's 1994 "Stargate" movie debuted, there were actually plans for a "Stargate" trilogy of films. Instead, a continuation TV series followed, but Emmerich was nowhere in sight when "SG-1" arrived in 1997. Neither were stars of the film, Kurt Russell and James Spader. Instead, "SG-1" was overseen by showrunners Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner with "MacGyver "star Richard Dean Anderson replacing Russell in the role of Colonel Jack O'Neill and Michael Shanks replacing Spader as Dr. Daniel Jackson.

In some ways, it might seem as though a TV series would be easier to make than a sequel to a successful Hollywood blockbuster. For one thing, TV was not yet in the so-called "golden age" that would arise in the years that followed its debut, and as such, audiences didn't always expect movie-level production values from their small-screen entertainment. On the other hand, a show about an elite squadron that traverses the universe also requires quite a bit of location scouting in order to provide enough in the way of alien landscapes for the SG-1 crew to explore.

That actually became the biggest problem "SG-1" faced, at least according to the show's VFX supervisor, who spoke about the difficulty of having to constantly repurpose Vancouver, British Columbia shooting locations. At least when it came to actors, things were a little easier. It's one of the benefits of making a show with a lot of alien characters that you can bury your performers in mounds of makeup, making it easy to re-use them. One actor in particular might just hold the record in that regard, having played nine different characters across the 10 seasons of "Stargate SG-1."

