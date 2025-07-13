Christopher Judge's Favorite Stargate SG-1 Episode Makes So Much Sense

After naming the "Heroes" episodes his two favorites of the series, Christopher Judge went on to highlight the 200th episode of "Stargate SG-1" as being a particularly good time. "Just for sheer fun of it," he said to IGN, "the most fun I've ever had doing an episode was the 200th. And I mean, everyone, every department, was excited about it. The cast was excited, the writers were excited, and the 200th is really a thank you letter, a love letter to the fans, thanking them for all these years of support."

For the 200th episode of "SG-1," known simply as "200," the writers allowed themselves to create several "what-if" scenarios. The landmark installment came as the sixth episode of the show's tenth season, and saw Willie Garson's Martin Lloyd visit Stargate Command in search of help with his sci-fi movie script. While the team are initially hesitant, they're soon forced to help develop ideas for the movie after the Pentagon deems it worthwhile to produce a film about intergalactic wormhole travel as a way to distract the public from the real Stargate program. This leads to multiple zany pitches from the crew members, who all have different ideas of what a successful sci-fi movie could be. Throughout "200," we get to see the various ideas dramatized in the form of a zombie invasion story, a tale in which Colonel Jack O'Neill turns invisible, "Wizard of Oz" and "Farscape" homages, and a universe in which Christoper Judge's Teal'c is a private investigator, all of which does sound like it would be a lot of fun to film.

For Judge, it was nice to show fans of the series that the cast and crew were listening to their feedback. The actor went on to tell IGN, "A lot of the scenes [in '200'] involve stuff that fans have said the show reminds them of or what shows should be or shows could be. It very much is that and we just had an absolute blast doing it." At one point, Judge tried to spearhead an "SG-1" spin-off that would have changed the "Stargate" franchise. Sadly, it was not the Teal'c private investigator show we all saw in "200," but if anybody ever wants to revive "Stargate" for the streaming age, that idea might still have some juice.