Why Christopher Judge Never Directed An Episode Of Stargate SG-1

Christopher Judge was arguably the most recognizable aspect of "Stargate SG-1." As a '90s kid who remembers the show being on-air around the late-90s/early-2000s, I can say that while I knew nothing about the show itself (my only knowledge of the franchise was Roland Emmerich's 1994 "Stargate" movie ) I vividly recall the image of Judge's Teal'c and his golden forehead tattoo. The Jaffa warrior and his unique look was just part of the general cultural scenery of the time.

Now, having become more familiar with "SG-1," it's become clear just how important to the series Judge's character was. Judge was a series lead but he also wrote three episodes: season 6's "The Changeling," season 7's "Birthright," and season 8's "Sacrifices." He also reprised the role of Teal'c in two episodes of the sequel series "Stargate Atlantis" and in the direct-to-DVD movies "The Ark of Truth" and "Continuum." What's more, Judge tried to spearhead a "Stargate SG-1" spin-off that would have delivered what the actor described as "Stargate's take on 'Black Panther.'" That spin-off may not have come to fruition, but the actor clearly felt ready to continue Teal'c's story and tried to give fans a continuation that they no doubt would have embraced regardless.

With all that in mind, it might surprise you to learn that Judge never directed an episode of "SG-1." The actor, who since leaving "SG-1" has become known for voicing Kratos in two "God of War" video games, was clearly involved behind-the-scenes of the show. So, you might expect him to have perhaps transitioned from writing episodes to directing, much like Steve Carrell with "The Office" or Kelsey Grammer with "Frasier." Alas, we never got a Judge-directed installment of SG-1.