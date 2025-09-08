Gal Gadot Was In The Running To Play A Major Guardians Of The Galaxy Member

After watching the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014, I wouldn't have predicted that Karen Gillan's Nebula would become my favorite character by the trilogy's end. Yet, here we are.

Nebula has the most dramatic and transformative arc in the "Guardians" trilogy. In the first movie, she's a mere henchwoman for Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). But there are hints of pain beneath her half-metal skin, particularly when she shares the screen with her adopted sister Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). Both were raised to be assassins by the "Mad Titan" Thanos (Josh Brolin) and pitted against each other.

Only by breaking away from Thanos do the two truly grow into sisters, which is what their arc in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is all about. By "Vol. 3," Nebula has evolved into an outright hero and become a member of the Guardians. Her old personality isn't totally gone, though; she's still the short-tempered straight woman, and her seriousness brushes up against her dorky teammates. Writer-director James Gunn wrote Nebula more and more to Gillan's strengths as an actor; she makes you feel Nebula's pain with how her voice trembles, but she's also a hilarious grump.

To play Nebula, Gillan's makeup routine involved painting her skin blue, thick contact lenses, and shaving her head (for the first movie) or a bald cap (in the subsequent ones). However, she wasn't the only actor willing to face that to play Nebula.

Gal Gadot, in a 2013 interview aired on the Israeli TV network Reshet (and later reported on by E! News Online), revealed she had been up for a role where she would've had to shave her head and be painted blue. Gillan's casting as Nebula was announced weeks later, so it's a safe bet that was the part Gadot was up for.

This was also before Gadot became most famous for portraying the DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman. Gadot was previously up to play a Kryptonian warrior in 2013's "Man of Steel." That didn't pan out either, but she must've impressed director Zack Snyder enough that he cast her in the sequel.

We've no word on what Gunn thought of her "Guardians" audition, but I'll just let it hang that he is not bringing Gadot back as Diana for his new multimedia DC Universe. (We've got our own ideas for a new Wonder Woman actor here.) It makes sense, because Gadot has proven herself to be a rather... limited performer, to put it politely.