Rachel Zegler's Snow White Casting Backlash Was Worse Than You Think

Disney's long-gestating live-action "Snow White" remake is better than expected but still pretty dopey. It was also marred by budget issues, controversy, and the fact that the film simply never had the same draw as other live-action re-imaginings of Disney animated features. As such, it's not particularly shocking that "Snow White" bombed at the box office.

Though multiple behind-the-scenes aspects contributed to the high-profile failure of "Snow White," the one person who had to take far more than her share of criticism is star Rachel Zegler — who, it should be noted, is the best part of the movie and does a good job throughout it. Ever since her casting was announced, Zegler was targeted by toxic Disney fans, and things got a lot more complicated as time passed. Zegler has now addressed the racist casting backlash and how it made her feel in an interview with Cosmopolitan ... and it seems like she had an even harder time than one might have guessed: