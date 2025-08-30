A Peacemaker Season 2 Easter Egg Subtly References An Underrated Batman Show

Spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2 to follow.

Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith (John Cena) may have helped foil an alien invasion, but he's still the butt of jokes in the superhero community. In the "Peacemaker" season 2 premiere, Peacemaker interviews to join the "Justice Gang." However, neither Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), nor the team's moneyman, Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), are impressed by him.

The interviews take place in an abandoned storefront labeled "Krank's Toys." That's not a real brand, but it does have some DC Universe history behind it. The cartoon series "The Batman," which premiered in 2004, featured the villain Cosmo Krank/The Toymaker (Patton Oswalt), the former owner of Krank's Toys turned super-villain.

The Toymaker is a one-off villain in the season 3 episode "Cash for Toys." You see, Bruce Wayne (Rino Romano) led a public campaign to shut down Krank's company because it was producing unsafe (but technically advanced) toys. Now, Krank wants revenge on Wayne, so the Gotham City Police Department has the loudmouth Detective Cash Tankinson (the always wonderful Patrick Warburton) keep watch on the latter 24/7. With Cash looking over his shoulder, though, Bruce can't sneak away to fight the Toymaker as Batman.

"Cash for Toys" is far from the best episode of "The Batman," but Oswalt is fun as a silly villain and Cash is a scene-stealer. To stand out against the beloved, impossible to surpass "Batman: The Animated Series," "The Batman" not only introduced new characters (like Krank and Cash), but it also remixed old favorites. As a result, the Joker (Kevin Michael Richardson) was as acrobatic as a monkey, the Riddler (Robert Englund) was a goth, etc. At the time, these changes prompted some backlash, but in the years since, they've helped the show stand out.

"The Batman" remains more obscure than "The Animated Series," but it's plenty of fun if you give it a chance. If nothing else, Romano's Bruce Wayne is the only animated Batman who can say he's fought Dracula (Peter Stormare).