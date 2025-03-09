The Drastic Rule That Banned Batman Villains From A Classic DC Animated Series

The "Bat-embargo." If you're a fan of the classic DC Animated Universe (DCAU), the words probably feel like a chill in the night. If you're not, then let me explain.

See, DC Comics can be fickle about which of its characters can appear on television, and where. During the 2000s, this mostly impacted Batman and his supporting cast. Kevin Conroy's Batman was a regular on "Justice League Unlimited," which aired alongside the unconnected cartoon "The Batman," and Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" marked the return of the Dark Knight after his 1990s silver screen fall.

Reportedly, then-DC Comics President Paul Levitz was worried that kids would be confused about all of these Batmen. How would they be able to tell multiple versions of the same characters apart when they were all appearing at the same time? Hence, the Bat-embargo came into effect around 2004 (when "The Batman" debuted and "Justice League" went "Unlimited"). It put up firm barriers between which shows could use which characters. Batman himself was allowed to stay on "Justice League Unlimited," but his supporting characters or villains could not appear; "The Batman" would get exclusive access to them.

"Justice League Unlimited" producers Bruce Timm and Dwayne McDuffie often communicated with fans directly, including on the ToonZone forum (now Anime Superhero News). Timm maintains his forum profile to this day, and last talked with fans after the premiere of "Batman: Caped Crusader" last August. That direct line made fans aware of the Bat-embargo and its effects on the show's production. Here were some specific effects of this ban.