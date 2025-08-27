Why One Gilligan's Island Star Didn't Return For Gilligan's Planet

Over the years, people have assumed that Tina Louise absolutely hated "Gilligan's Island" because she refused to have anything to do with the franchise after the initial series went off the air, but she really was just glad to be done with all of the stresses that came with it. There were rumors aplenty about disagreements with various co-stars, ranging from a major feud with the show's primary star, Bob Denver, to tensions with some other members of the cast after she refused to appear with them for cast reunion spots on other shows, costing everyone money since it was an "all or nothing" kind of deal.

When "Gilligan's Island" was over, Louise wanted to move on in her career instead of re-playing the same character again and again, and that meant she wasn't about to spend time voicing an animated version of Ginger. Thankfully, co-star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island," was willing to voice the cartoon Ginger. According to pop culture historian Geoffrey Mark, Wells said Tina Louise wanted "nothing to do with it" and so she took on the double role. Previously, Ginger had been voiced by prolific voice actor Jane Webb in "The New Adventures of Gilligan," and to possibly help separate the cartoon Ginger from Louise a bit more, the team at Filmation chose to animate her with platinum blond hair instead of her typical fiery red bob. This was kept consistent in "Gilligan's Planet," as the Wells-voiced Ginger also has platinum blond hair. Since Ginger means "redhead," changing her hair color feels kind of odd, but kids in the 1970s and 1980s might not have cared.