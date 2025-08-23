Years Before Spider-Man, Sam Raimi's First Superhero Movie Was A Surprise Box Office Hit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Sam introduced me to Liam Neeson, and I told him how excited I was to be working at Universal on a horror movie. And he just looked at me and said, 'This is not a horror movie.'" Those are the words of former Universal head of creative advertising David Sameth, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. The Sam in question was Sam Raimi, director of "The Evil Dead," and the movie in question was "Darkman."

Neeson was right. While Raimi's unconventional, dark, gritty superhero movie does have some horrific elements, nobody could accuse it of being a horror movie. But the exchange illustrates the struggles that went on behind the scenes when it came to Raimi's vision and what Universal Pictures wanted to turn that vision into. In the end, years before Raimi would break records with his box office smash "Spider-Man," he turned an original hero into a surprise hit.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Darkman" in honor of its 35th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, why the movie seemed doomed to fail, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?