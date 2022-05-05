Sam Raimi Says A New Darkman Sequel Is Being Discussed
When Sam Raimi wins, we all win. The fact that this article isn't just me screaming "GIVE ME MORE DARKMAN!" repeatedly should be an indicator of my excitement level, but according to The Wrap, Universal is allegedly interested in a legacy sequel to Raimi's first foray into the world of superheroes.
What's that? You thought "Spider-Man" with Tobey Maguire was Raimi's first superflick? Don't worry, sweet baby birds, mama is here to feed your knowledge beaks.
Raimi had tried and failed to obtain the rights to "The Phantom," so instead of accepting defeat, he said, "Screw it, I'll make my own superhero movie." What became of this decision is "Darkman," a gritty, Universal Monsters-inspired tale of revenge led by Liam Neeson and Frances Motherf****** McDormand.
The moderate financial success of the film spawned two direct-to-video sequels, a series of comic books, multiple video games, and action figure merchandising. It is easily one of the best superhero films of the 1990s, and is absolutely part of why Raimi was eventually given the directing job on "Spider-Man." Everything about "Darkman" rules, and a true to form legacy sequel would rule even harder. According to Raimi, Universal isn't just talking about a "Darkman" sequel, they've already got a producer attached. "I haven't heard the story yet or gone into it, I've been so busy with ['Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness']," he told The Wrap, "But I think it's cool."
Bring back Neeson
Universal had intended for "Darkman" to become a series, but the lack of explosion at the box office relegated future stories to direct-to-video releases. "We were probably thinking if it'd been successful, there'd be more," Raimi said. Neeson didn't return for the sequels, with Arnold Vosloo stepping into the role of Dr. Peyton Westlake/Darkman. Neeson hadn't yet blown up into the massive action star he is today, which likely adds to the appeal of returning to the original world of "Darkman." Raimi's stock is the highest it's been in years thanks to the new "Doctor Strange" flick, and Neeson is still a highly sought-after action hero.
"I don't know if he'd do it," Raimi said. "But he'd be incredible." Fortunately, Neeson has already said that if the script was right, he'd be willing to make a return. The Darkman character is able to shift his visual appearance and take on a number of disguises, which would be incredibly easy to execute thanks to the massive technological advancements made since "Darkman" debuted in 1990. Watching Neeson continually transform would be an absolute blast, especially now that three decades have passed. Grittier, older, angrier Darkman? Shut up and take my money.