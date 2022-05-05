Sam Raimi Says A New Darkman Sequel Is Being Discussed

When Sam Raimi wins, we all win. The fact that this article isn't just me screaming "GIVE ME MORE DARKMAN!" repeatedly should be an indicator of my excitement level, but according to The Wrap, Universal is allegedly interested in a legacy sequel to Raimi's first foray into the world of superheroes.

What's that? You thought "Spider-Man" with Tobey Maguire was Raimi's first superflick? Don't worry, sweet baby birds, mama is here to feed your knowledge beaks.

Raimi had tried and failed to obtain the rights to "The Phantom," so instead of accepting defeat, he said, "Screw it, I'll make my own superhero movie." What became of this decision is "Darkman," a gritty, Universal Monsters-inspired tale of revenge led by Liam Neeson and Frances Motherf****** McDormand.

The moderate financial success of the film spawned two direct-to-video sequels, a series of comic books, multiple video games, and action figure merchandising. It is easily one of the best superhero films of the 1990s, and is absolutely part of why Raimi was eventually given the directing job on "Spider-Man." Everything about "Darkman" rules, and a true to form legacy sequel would rule even harder. According to Raimi, Universal isn't just talking about a "Darkman" sequel, they've already got a producer attached. "I haven't heard the story yet or gone into it, I've been so busy with ['Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness']," he told The Wrap, "But I think it's cool."