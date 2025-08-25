Peacemaker Is A Spiritual Successor To A Cult Superhero Flop, According To James Gunn

James Gunn's chaotic HBO Max original superhero series "Peacemaker" is wholly original despite being based (loosely) on a DC Comics character created in the 1960s, but there's another of the writer and director's previous works that he's pulling from to make the show (and no, it's not just "The Suicide Squad"). In an interview Gunn did with actor and friend Rainn Wilson for Interview Magazine, Gunn said "Peacemaker" is the spiritual sequel to his 2010 subversive superhero flop, "Super."

Wilson, who starred as the lonely and broken-hearted wannabe superhero Frank Darbo in "Super," wasn't completely sold on Gunn's comparison between the two, but there are quite a few thematic and tonal similarities between them, even if they're operating in wildly different universes. While Darbo may have never had powers or even sci-fi tech as his amateur superhero alter-ego, the Crimson Bolt, he still has an awful lot in common with Peacemaker and his alter-ego, Christopher Smith (John Cena). Sure, Smith has the high-tech helmets created by his late super-scientist neo-Nazi father, the White Dragon (Robert Patrick), but he also has the same crippling loneliness as Darbo, and they're both lost men with some rather violent ideas about what justice looks like.