James Gunn's First Superhero Movie Was A Forgotten Black Comedy With Rainn Wilson

"Super's" protagonist, Frank Darbo (Rainn Wilson channelling his inner lunatic that made him a star in "The Office"), was the blueprint of the reject/loser-type protagonist that Gunn done to perfection four years later in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1." It was somewhat of an experiment for the writer-director to see how far he could take a resigned, slightly delusional, and loony character, and turn him into a hero (in an R-rated movie nevertheless that granted him a much-needed creative freedom). Therefore, Frank is rough and unbalanced at times, but it's also strangely grounded and real because of his ordinariness.

When we first meet him, he's the antithesis of cool — boring, wimpy, and unattractive. His pretty wife, Sarah (Liv Tyler), is with him out of gratitude. Frank helped her get clean from her drug addiction, so she married him. But whatever it was that made Sarah fall for him had worn off a long time ago. Their marriage no longer functions. So it's hardly a surprise that Kevin Bacon's macho drug dealer and strip club owner swoops in to snatch her away from him in an instant. At first, Frank feels utterly depressed and powerless against this douchebag, but for once in his sorry-ass life, he finds the courage to stand up to the bully and defend what's his. Well, only after he's touched by the finger of God and meets the Holy Avenger (Nathan Fillion) (the fictional character of a bizarrely religious network show who tells him to fight crime) in a disturbing vision. After all, we all need some divine purpose to fight on.

Of course, Frank is a weirdo. So his way to become a superhero, catch criminals, and take his girl back is unusual. He goes to the local comic book store for inspiration — where he also finds his eventual sidekick, the nerdy store clerk, Libby (Elliot Page) — and comes up with his un-caped crusader persona, The Crimson Bolt. Lacking any supernatural ability, muscle, or wit, he has to deal with the bad guys in his own way. So he puts on a poor-man's Daredevil costume, grabs a pipe wrench, and develops the catchphrase, "Shut up, crime!" With that, he's ready to dive in and become a savior — until reality kicks him in the nuts.