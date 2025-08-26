James Gunn Has The Perfect Response To Comparisons Between Marvel And The DC Universe

Contrary to popular belief, not all superhero universes are built the same way. Who knew! Few understand that notion better than James Gunn, the guiding light behind the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy for Marvel and the current co-architect of the newly-branded DC Universe (alongside DC Studios co-head Peter Safran). Having plentiful experience on both sides of the comic book aisle, Gunn's unique position has left him with an equally unique perspective — particularly when it comes to the influences and aims behind the rebooted franchise (and rejuvenated rival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe) that fully kicked off with this year's "Superman."

Much has been made of how Gunn returned the Big Blue Boy Scout to his old-fashioned roots, taken straight from the pages of Grant Morrison. But when it comes to the DC franchise as a whole? His inspirations are far more expansive than you'd ever imagine. Take his approach to building out an entire world, for instance, which spans the mediums of both theatrical movies and streaming shows (not to mention incorporating animation alongside live-action properties, as with the "Creature Commandos" series). For many, the obvious comparison to make would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Gods and Monsters," the title of this first stage of Gunn and Safran's master plan for the DCU, might as well be the equivalent of Kevin Feige's Phase One. And based on how "Superman" ended things, we must be headed towards another "Avengers"-level team-up film incorporating the Justice League. All of this matches up pretty seamlessly with DC's most distinguished competition (if you will) ... right?

Well, not so fast. Gunn, apparently, has his sights set on much different benchmarks than Marvel, and they're not what you'd expect. In a recent interview, the director cited both George R.R. Martin's ever-expanding "Game of Thrones" franchise with HBO and Disney/Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" property as the closest comparison points to his DC Universe. And you know what? It actually makes a lot of sense.