Star Wars Will Finally Answer One Of The Biggest Questions We Have About Stormtroopers

The short plays out like an improvised jazz session. It follows an anonymous Imperial trooper aboard what seems to be the Death Star as his past and present flash before his eyes, all while destruction and explosions unfold around him. As a result, we get glimpses of several battles in assorted worlds, space dogfights, ground assaults, and more as the stormtrooper contemplates the psychological toll all this combat has taken on him.

Ohira takes a psychedelic approach to the story, crafting a free-flowing narrative that is heavy on imagery and light on actual plot. Indeed, it is hard to know exactly what's going on or what is happening now versus in the past (much less if any of what we're seeing is actually real). But none of that matters. What matters is the untold horror our bearded trooper is feeling, the trauma he's experienced, and his absurd devotion to a ruthless, genocidal regime. It's not a story we've seen before but it's nevertheless one in tune with the themes of "Andor." It seeks to humanize the people caught up in the conflict between the Empire and the Rebellion without feeling the need to make audiences sympathize with their cause or role.

"Black" is also a simply stunning piece of visual storytelling. David Production delivers a beautifully animated short full of vibrant colors, fluid movement, and striking imagery that is designed to be screen-shotted and turned into prints to hang on your wall. It helps that the short is also edited to the rhythm of the jazz-inspired soundtrack. (It's like "Cowboy Bebop" but with stormtroopers.) Even if, by the time credits roll, you aren't exactly certain what you just watched, it's hard to forget its impact.