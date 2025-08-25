An Explosive Stargate SG-1 Stunt Didn't Go As Planned

The "Stargate SG-1" VFX team has to deal with multiple problems. In a show about a crew of intergalactic explorers who travel the universe by way of a portal that can transport them to previously unknown planets, one of the biggest challenges faced by "SG-1" was finding new locations on which to shoot. After all, the Vancouver base of operations didn't exactly lend itself to depicting a variety of alien worlds. In order to convincingly portray the exploits of the SG-1 crew, then, the show had to rely on some ingenious location scouting and a lot of VFX work.

But there were plenty of other VFX problems faced by the "SG-1" cast and crew. Take the season 3 premiere, "Into the Fire," which ended with an explosion that caused much more damage than anyone expected. In the episode, the SG-1 team is taken captive by the Goa'uld queen and her minions, who imprison them on the planet Eskal. During the climax, Richard Dean Anderson's Jack O'Neill manages to kill the Goa'uld queen and escape alongside his fellow crew members, only to be confronted by Jaffa warriors guarding the Stargate. Thankfully, Christopher Judge's Teal'c and Don S. Davis' General Hammond manage to commandeer a Needle Threader fighter ship, which they then fly through the Stargate and use to start raining hell down on the Jaffa. At one point, they even blast a Jaffa staff weapon tower, blowing it to pieces, and it seems this was where the problem came up.

Speaking to Dial the Gate (via Gateworld), director Martin Wood explained that the "SG-1" production team used a little too much firepower to depict the destruction of the weapon tower. "We used too much detonation cord in that," Wood recalled. "And I remember [special effects supervisor] Wray Douglas saying to me, '... We should probably move back.'" Douglas' warning turned out to be prudent.