Why Richard Dean Anderson Was Stabbed On The Stargate SG-1 Set

In his Dial the Gate interview, Michael Adamthwaite recalled how he was told by the prop department to hold his Rod of Anguish prop a certain way. He was told to hold the pointed end of the stick towards Richard Dean Anderson and make it touch his co-star so the VFX team could add in some digital energy pulse effects and make it look as though Her'ak was really stabbing Jack O'Neill in a close-up shot. Unfortunately, the combination of this direction from the prop staff and Anderson's reaction meant that Adamthwaite accidentally nicked his colleague. The actor recalled:

"Of course, I'm thinking, 'Hold it to him, and he won't move. Why would he recoil forward, of course if not to subtly if not really obviously simulate being electrocuted!' We came together, he got poked, he let out a really solid yelp, and then he called out the director's name. He was like, 'Martin, he got me! Oh, god!'"

Understandably, Adamthwaite felt terrible in the moment, to the extent that he had to actually exit the set in a panic. The actor recalled this being "very near to the worst day [he'd] had on set" and was convinced that his career was over. "I walked outside and I took some air," he said. "I told myself, 'You're going to get fired. You have to prepare yourself for that.' Out loud, talking to myself — 'Michael, this is how it ends. Word's going to get around. You stabbed Richard Dean Anderson.'"

Fortunately, while there are several examples of on-set accidents that almost destroyed acting careers, this wasn't one of them, as Anderson made sure Adamthwaite's panic didn't last long. According to the Her'ak actor, the "SG-1" star actually came outside to talk to him after the incident, which allayed his concerns. Still, for a moment, Adamthwaite thought it was all over, with the actor adding, "Until he came and talked to me, it was like my career was over. I was already planning, 'Maybe I'll go back to school, maybe I'll get some certification, maybe I'll drive a forklift or something.'"