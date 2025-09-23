Andy Samberg & Bill Hader Accidentally Intimidated Each Other While Auditioning For SNL

As we all know, Hader and Samberg would both go on to land roles as cast members on "SNL," and they each made an impact on the late night sketch comedy series in their own way.

Samberg and his cohorts from The Lonely Island ("The Naked Gun" director Akiva Shaffer and "MacGruber" director Jorma Taccone) would usher in a new era on "SNL" thanks to the creation of the SNL Digital Short, a gamechanger for the network series that was maybe on the cusp of becoming a little more irrelevant as the digital age of comedy on the internet was on the rise.

Meanwhile, Hader became one of the show's most reliable impressionists, delivering perfect impersonations of Al Pacino, Vincent Price, Alan Alda, John Malkovich, and many more. But he was also a great source for original characters like Italian talk show host Vinny Vedecci, awkward, geriatric local news reporter Herb Welch, and Weekend Update staple Stefon.

The fact that both of these comedic talents thrived on "SNL" at the same time is a testament to how the sketch show has adapted to the changing face of comedy over the years while tapping up-and-coming talent at the same time. The fact that two comedians with very different approaches to mining laughter can carve out a niche for themselves on "SNL" and join the ranks of the most memorable cast members is just one of many drops in the bucket for showrunner Lorne Michaels and his team's ability to find unique voices in comedy.

But "SNL" isn't for everybody, and for every Samberg and Hader, there are other comedians who just didn't jibe well with the show's comedic sensibilities or the pressure of putting on a live episode each week. It doesn't mean they're not good comedians, as many short-lived cast members have gone on to comedic greatness elsewhere. "SNL" is just one of many avenues that harvests brilliance in comedy, and it's still doing so today, even if every sketch isn't a home run.