The New Friday The 13th Movies Horror Fans Crave Have Been Hiding In Plain Sight

"Never Hike Alone" is a series of fan films that includes two full-length installments and a prequel titled "Never Hike in the Snow," not to mention a music video called "Disappear." The first film, released in 2017, follows an adventure blogger, Kyle McLeod (Andrew Leighty), who uncovers the long lost remains of Camp Crystal Lake on a backpacking trip. Naturally, he soon crosses paths with Jason.

What sets the first film apart instantly is that Disanti offered up something different, offering elements of found footage and focusing more on one victim, rather than showing Jason rip through a bunch of camp counselors one by one. It's miles above the quality of most fan films one will find on YouTube (all due respect). It also takes some liberties with the canon, but, so far as franchises go, "Friday the 13th" has always been a little wonky when it comes to continuity and whatnot. Most importantly? It feels like a meat and potatoes meal that can satisfy your hunger, whereas "Sweet Revenge" feels like an all-too-small appetizer.

Rather crucially, "Never Hike Alone" also came about as the "Friday the 13th" legal dispute was getting underway, which held up the franchise for years. While we won't get into the nitty gritty of it all here, that lawsuit essentially put a stop to all activities involving Jason Voorhees for quite a while. Luckily, Womp Stomp Films was able to successfully navigate around all of the red tape by just doing its own thing, without a studio's permission, and not for profit. It worked.

As for the other entries, "Never Hike in the Snow" delivers something fans have wanted to see for ages: Jason Voorhees in the snow! It's the shortest of the bunch, but perhaps the most worthwhile. In fact, there were actually plans to do a "Friday the 13th" sequel in the snow at one point, but those fell through when the lawsuit kicked in. Disanti delivered what Hollywood could not.