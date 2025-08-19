Kurt Russell Almost Got Severely Injured Doing A Stunt For Quentin Tarantino

There are quite a few actors out there who are good at playing badasses, but Kurt Russell takes it to a whole new level because he actually is one. Russell originally got into acting because it was a way for him to meet famous baseball players while he chased his own sports dreams, but after a brutal injury killed his baseball career, he went into it full-time. He's been acting for decades and starred in several Westerns, becoming such an adept horseback rider that he once hijacked a horse off of the "Tombstone" set for a joyride through the Arizona hills, and he's gathered plenty of other skills over his long and varied career. So when director Quentin Tarantino wanted him to do some dangerous driving in his ode to grindhouse cinema, "Death Proof," Russell was game.

"Death Proof" has one of the single greatest car chases in cinema history, done at full speed with actor and stunt performer Zoë Bell hanging onto the hood of one of the cars, so clearly some big risks were taken. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tarantino put Russell in some serious danger without warning, part of a disturbing pattern for the director. In an interview with GQ, where Russell broke down his most iconic characters, the actor revealed that he almost met his own death on "Death Proof," and it was because of something completely avoidable.