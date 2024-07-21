Kurt Russell Unknowingly Destroyed A Priceless Artifact In The Hateful Eight

If you're any kind of guitar aficionado, you might want to skip this article. Then again, if you're any kind of guitar aficionado, there's a good chance you've heard this gory story already. As for the rest of you, please know that I am absolutely serious when I tell you that this is a tragedy.

For 191 years, C.F. Martin & Company have been crafting beautiful acoustic guitars. They are precious instruments. If you've ever taken one across your lap and strummed an open G chord over its sound hole, you know its tone is unmistakably deep and resonant. You also know that a new Standard Series Martin will set you back anywhere between $2,500 to just under $10,000. So it should go without saying that an antique Martin from the 1870s would probably be valued somewhere in the five-figure range, but is really priceless.

So I'm not entirely sure what the Martin Guitar Museum was thinking when they loaned out an acoustic guitar of that vintage from their collection for use in the production of Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" — especially without insisting on having a supervisor on set. You want to believe everyone is acting in good faith and trust that most film sets in our modern era are run with the utmost professionalism, but making movies is hard work and, well, accidents will happen.

And some accidents aren't fixable, as Martin was painfully reminded when Kurt Russell accidentally smashed that 140-plus year guitar into a wooden post.