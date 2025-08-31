Superman Star David Corenswet's Favorite Movie Is A Buddy Cop Comedic Masterpiece
Following a decade of highs and lows, the reputation of DC Comics on film is now in an era of rehabilitation, thanks to the critical and commercial success of "Superman." The film, which was written and directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, has emerged as the first major victory for the brand over the ever-so dominant Marvel Studios in 17 years. Much of the film's staying power this summer can be attributed to the latest actor who brought Clark Kent to life this time around: David Corenswet.
With "Superman," Corenswet emerges as one of Hollywood's most exciting rising stars. Along with his acclaimed portrayal as the titular Man of Steel for the new DCU, Corenswet has made waves this summer with fans for his own love of cinema. Whether he is waxing poetic about the genius behind the opening sequence in "Casino Royale"; discussing his love for the Marx Brothers, Fred Astaire, and Ginger Rogers; or sharing his ideal viewing order of the "Star Wars" Skywalker Saga, Corenswet has impressed fellow cinephiles with his film taste. Regarding his favorite film of all-time, however, that title belongs to a certain buddy cop film that is a modern comedic masterpiece.
Edgar Wright's Hot Fuzz is the new Superman's favorite movie
Last year, following the completion of principal photography "Superman," Corenswet appeared on "Manly Things (sort of) Podcast" and revealed that his favorite movie of all-time is Edgar Wright's buddy cop action comedy "Hot Fuzz." The film is the second entry in Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy, an anthology series of comedies he directed and co-wrote with Simon Pegg, the latter of whom also stars in them alongside Nick Frost. The trilogy kicked off with the horror comedy, "Shaun of the Dead," with "Hot Fuzz" following it three years later, and concluding with the woefully underrated sci-fi comedy "The World's End."
In "Hot Fuzz," Inspector Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg), a decorated London police officer, is so good at his job, his department reassigns him to a seemingly tranquil small rural town because he made his team look incompetent by comparison. In his new post, he arrests Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) for drunk driving, only to learn the next day that Butterman is also a member of the police department. Inspector Angel uncovers a series of mysterious deaths that occur throughout the town, all while he unwittingly befriends Inspector Butterman over beer, Cornetto ice cream, and action movies.
Wright is a beloved filmmaker, especially amongst fans of the genres he infuses with a madcap sense of humor. Fans often debate which of his films is his best, and to be fair, one cannot go wrong with any of his "Three Flavours Cornetto" films in particular. However, a case can be made for "Hot Fuzz" being his best. With committed performances from Pegg, Frost, and the rest of the ensemble along with Wright's hyper-energetic style showcasing his and Pegg's gut-bustingly funny script and countless visual gags, "Hot Fuzz" is a comedic marvel that only gets better on repeat viewings.
How Edgar Wright felt about James Gunn's Superman
David Corenswet should be pleased to learn that the director behind his favorite movie of all time is a fan of his first outing as Kal-El. In a story posted to his official Instagram (via Reddit), Edgar Wright shared his praises for "Superman." "Had a blast watching this in IMAX," Wright wrote. "Congrats to @jamesgunn and his merry band. Tons of fun!" Here's hoping that Wright might feel inspired to work with Corenswet on a future project, in which he'd better prepare for the long conversations about cinema that the "Superman" star would be eager to share. If he works with him, Corenswet would be the second Superman actor to be directed by Wright, following Brandon Routh, who appeared in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."
Marvel fans know that Wright's career includes one of superhero cinema's greatest missed opportunities. He was originally attached to direct Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man" and was developing the project with Joe Cornish as far back as 2003, pre-dating the release of Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, Wright dropped out of directing the film due to creative differences, although he and Cornish retained screenplay and story credits. Wright has seemed to be reluctant to take on franchise films since, opting to direct original projects like "Baby Driver" and "Last Night in Soho." Wright's next film is "The Running Man," which will hit theaters on November 7, 2025.