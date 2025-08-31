Superman Star David Corenswet's Favorite Movie Is A Buddy Cop Comedic Masterpiece

Last year, following the completion of principal photography "Superman," Corenswet appeared on "Manly Things (sort of) Podcast" and revealed that his favorite movie of all-time is Edgar Wright's buddy cop action comedy "Hot Fuzz." The film is the second entry in Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy, an anthology series of comedies he directed and co-wrote with Simon Pegg, the latter of whom also stars in them alongside Nick Frost. The trilogy kicked off with the horror comedy, "Shaun of the Dead," with "Hot Fuzz" following it three years later, and concluding with the woefully underrated sci-fi comedy "The World's End."

In "Hot Fuzz," Inspector Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg), a decorated London police officer, is so good at his job, his department reassigns him to a seemingly tranquil small rural town because he made his team look incompetent by comparison. In his new post, he arrests Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) for drunk driving, only to learn the next day that Butterman is also a member of the police department. Inspector Angel uncovers a series of mysterious deaths that occur throughout the town, all while he unwittingly befriends Inspector Butterman over beer, Cornetto ice cream, and action movies.

Wright is a beloved filmmaker, especially amongst fans of the genres he infuses with a madcap sense of humor. Fans often debate which of his films is his best, and to be fair, one cannot go wrong with any of his "Three Flavours Cornetto" films in particular. However, a case can be made for "Hot Fuzz" being his best. With committed performances from Pegg, Frost, and the rest of the ensemble along with Wright's hyper-energetic style showcasing his and Pegg's gut-bustingly funny script and countless visual gags, "Hot Fuzz" is a comedic marvel that only gets better on repeat viewings.