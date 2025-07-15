Superman Star David Corenswet's Star Wars Viewing Order Is Unhinged (And Kind Of Brilliant)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

David Corenswet just rocketed up Hollywood's A-list. Though you might not know him by name just yet, the actor plays the title role in James Gunn's "Superman," which became a huge hit out of the gate following its theatrical debut last week. And while we can't say for certain what's next for Corenswet, the actor has now gone and revealed he's a huge "Star Wars" fan — not a casual fan, mind you, but one who puts serious thought into the franchise. One need look no further than his suggest viewing order for the Skywalker Saga to grasp our meaning.

In an interview on Brittany Broski's "Royal Court," Corenswet was discussing his beloved "Star Wars" when, at one point, he talked about his preferred viewing order for the primary films that make up the Skywalker Saga. Recall that George Lucas' original 1977 sci-fi masterpiece was originally released as "Star Wars," with the subtitle "Episode IV — A New Hope" being added later. Future installments then adopted that numbering system. This implied that there was more to the story even longer ago in a galaxy far, far away, which eventually came to light in Lucas' prequel trilogy, starting with 1999's "Episode I — The Phantom Menace." As Corenswet explained, he believes that watching the movies in a very specific order offers an opportunity to experience the Skywalker Saga in a different way. Here's what he had to say about it:

"If you're going to introduce new people to them, you should watch them IV, V, I, II, III, VI ...You preserve the twist of — spoiler alert — Darth Vader is his father ... then you watch I through III as a flashback, essentially. Then VI is, it's not as strong as IV and V as a film, but it's a great culmination to the whole thing. It brings it all together. The stakes are bigger if you've seen I through III. It feels more like a saga."

What Corenswet is describing is very close to the so-called "Machete" viewing order of the "Star Wars" movies. That approach rather crucially omits "The Phantom Menace" though, which Corenswet was sure to include in his suggested viewing order.