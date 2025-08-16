Marvel Concept Art Reveals A Major Villain Cut From Captain America: Brave New World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a recent interview with Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige claimed the company has never begun shooting a movie "without a full script," but he was also candid that those scripts evolve during filming. "Avengers: Doomsday," due out next year, has been filming for months, but the script is apparently still being tinkered with.

A recent Marvel movie that clearly changed a lot during its making was "Captain America: Brave New World." That wasn't even the movie's original title; it was announced as "Captain America: New World Order," but the title was discarded in June 2023. (The title had gotten backlash because "New World Order" is a phrase often used by antisemitic conspiracy theorists, something that Marvel would definitely not want to promote.)

"Brave New World" underwent reshoots between May to November 2024, mere months before it hit theaters in February 2025. The released cut of the movie does feel stitched together, with a villain plan that doesn't quite make sense. Some actors who were announced to be in "Brave New World" ultimately didn't make it in, while at least one other was added in the reshoots.

That added character was Sidewinder/Seth Voelker (Giancarlo Esposito), a mercenary whom Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes down in the opening moments of the movie. Sidewinder leads a snake-themed group called the Serpent Society. They're generic henchmen in the final film, but concept art (included in the "Captain America: Brave New World" artbook) and casting indicate that the members originally had more defined identities and powers.

Meanwhile, actress Rosa Salazar ("Alita: Battle Angel") was spotted in 2023 filming scenes in "Brave New World" as another Serpent: Rachel Leighton/Diamondback. But the scenes she shot were cut from the theatrical release. It's unclear what role Diamondback would've had beyond fighting Cap with her fellow snakes... but concept artist Michael Blackbear Uwandi has shared on Instagram what she may have looked like:

The concept art depicts a couple of iterations of Diamondback. (The "first take" at least was apparently drawn before Salazar's casting.) In the earliest iteration, the Serpent Society would have powers imbued in tattoos across their bodies. "I played with the idea of nanomachines forming a shedded snake skin texture over their faces that would then dissipate on command and add a level to their overall disguise," explained Uwandi. The other art ditches the serpentine-cyborg hook for a more traditional mercenary appearance.

What, though, makes Diamondback stand out in this pack of snakes?