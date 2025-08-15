What's The Lizard Lizard Lizard Meme? Pixar's Accidentally Viral Moment Explained

Lizard lizard lizard. That's the word on everyone's mind thanks to a viral meme that is exploding across TikTok, taking over our brains with its robotic, mesmerizing repetition. The little lizard slaps his hand down again and again, pressing the button that seems to release so much dopamine in his little brain that his eyes start to drift apart in blissful ignorance of the world around him.

If you don't recognize this little weirdo, it's because he made his debut in the post-credits scene from Pixar's "Elio." Despite standing out as one of Pixar's best films since "Coco," "Elio" faced a turbulent production and struggled at the box office amidst a crowded market. When it finally debuted in June 2025, "Elio" brought in a paltry $21 million domestically on its opening weekend, cementing its status as the lowest-ever debut for a Pixar film.

Unlike most post-credit scenes, this isn't a character from "Elio," but rather a sneak peak at Pixar's next film, "Hoppers," a comedic take on "Avatar" that has a little boy infiltrate the beaver world. The scene itself gives no real context as to what's going on in the film, as the little guy (who Pixar has now revealed is named Tom) stands in front of a cellphone. Staring down at the glowing screen, he presses the lizard emoji and hears the Siri-like voice repeat the word "lizard." Doing this clearly makes Tom happy, because he presses the button again and again and again, filling the screen with lizards as the robot calmly repeats his favorite word over and over.

His blissful ignorance has taken the world by storm, becoming the latest meme ripped from cinema, and the rise of this meme paints a vivid, if depressing, portrait of where our minds are at in this present moment.