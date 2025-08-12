How To Watch Pixar's Elio At Home
Pixar's "Elio" was the unfortunate victim of bad marketing, which led to a lackluster box office performance. Though the studio has gotten back on its feet in recent years after a tough early era on Disney+ (and during the COVID-19 pandemic), with major hits like 2023's "Elemental" and 2024's "Inside Out 2," Pixar has still struggled to find the consistent financial wins that used to be a guarantee. Most of that has little to do with the quality of the studio's films, however, which have remained fantastic, and more to do with how Disney has positioned the animation powerhouse, as well as the larger film and streaming landscape. Elio is a great example — a fun movie that flopped at the box office despite earning strong reviews from critics and viewers alike.
If, like most people, you missed the film at the box office, you'll soon have the opportunity to catch up at home. Disney has just announced that "Elio" will be available for digital purchase starting on August 19, 2025, with physical 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions becoming available a few weeks later on September 9. These releases will also come with bonus features and deleted scenes for those who did catch the movie in theaters but still want more.
"Elio" tells the story of a boy with the same name, who struggles to fit in with the other kids at his school but loves aliens and hopes to make contact with them. That wish becomes reality when an interstellar community of extraterrestrial life forms abducts Elio, sweeping him into a galactic conflict, all while his family on Earth tries to get him back. It's a movie full of heart, adventure, and the signature animation genius of Pixar.
Elio's home release includes a number of bonus features
In addition to the film itself, the "Elio" home release includes a number of bonus features, from behind-the-scenes featurettes to deleted scenes. Per Disney, these additions include:
Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio – Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio's universe.
Out of This World: An Astro Q&A – Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it's important to study space.
Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon – Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film's interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon.
Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts.
Galactic Gag Reel – Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar's Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs.
Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn't make the final cut:
Bike Chase
Garden Party
Carver Legend
Questa's Second Test
Home Visit
Again, "Elio" is a great movie that was sadly denied the moment it deserved to have on the big screen. Maybe the home release will help more Disney and Pixar fans discover what they missed.