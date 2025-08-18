Why HBO Max Canceled Gordita Chronicles After One Season

When "Gordita Chronicles" debuted on HBO Max it was met with critical acclaim and by many accounts had a decent viewership. Why, then, was it canceled after just one season? More than that, why was it completely removed from the platform that introduced it to audiences in the first place?

The term "lost media" conjures images of forgotten internet videos buried beneath the ever increasing tide of "content." But in recent years that same term could, lamentably, be applied to major TV series on big streaming platforms. Streaming services keep cancelling shows early for a variety of reasons, from the fact there's simply more media being pumped out, making it harder to compete, to the fact it's just easier to cancel shows when you're not beholden to a broadcast schedule. But there's also the unsettling trend of streamers actually removing shows altogether from their platforms, which has become a prominent issue ever since HBO Max started disappearing series without any notice. "Raised by Wolves," for instance, was unceremoniously removed from the service at the same time as "Gordita Chronicles" suffered the same fate.

Thankfully, you can still watch the latter over on Tubi today, which far from becoming a dumping ground for shows that got the axe too early, is fast becoming one of the best streaming services. But the trend of just completely erasing shows from the mediasphere remains just as troubling regardless — especially when those shows appeared to be doing quite well. For the team behind "Gordita Chronicles," the show's cancellation was surprising enough given its positive reception, but having it removed from HBO Max entirely was just plain upsetting. Why was it allowed to happen? Allow me to explain.