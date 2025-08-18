Watchmen Creator Alan Moore Wrote The Last Superman Story Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

1986 was one of the most important years for American comic books ever, especially DC Comics. More than any other comic gem which debuted that year, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' 12-issue "Watchmen" finally gave superhero comics some literary prestige. (That's why so many insist on calling "Watchmen" a graphic novel, not a comic.) Yet Moore wrote another comic masterpiece that same year.

Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns" is usually listed alongside "Watchmen" as the '86 book that changed people's ideas of what comics could be. "Dark Knight" imagined an ending for Batman, depicting an aged Bruce Wayne coming out of retirement when Gotham City needs him again. Moore, one of Miller's contemporaries, sung the praises of "The Dark Knight Returns" when it was first published, penning a foreword for it titled "Mark of the Batman":

"Miller has also managed to shape The Batman into a true legend by introducing that element without which all true legends are incomplete and yet which for some reason hardly seems to exist in the world depicted in the average comic book, and that element is time. All of our best and oldest legends recognize that time passes and that people grow old and die [...] With 'Dark Knight,' time has come to the Batman and the capstone that makes legends what they are has finally been fitted."

Moore cites figures like Robin Hood, Davy Crockett, and the Norse gods to make his point, but he had gained experience concluding a legend himself that same year. In 1986, when "The Dark Knight Returns" was first being published, so too were Moore's "Superman" #423 and "Action Comics" #583. Together, these issues comprise "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?", or the supposed final Superman story.

"Whatever Happened" uses a framing device set 10 years in the future. What happened 10 years ago? Superman disappeared forever — the opening page of the story depicts a memorial statue to the Man of Steel. Daily Planet journalist Tim Crane is interviewing Lois Lane (now Lois Elliot, her husband's surname) for a firsthand account of Superman's last days. Those days were the darkest ever; one-by-one, Superman's enemies attacked, having grown more violent than ever, culminating in a last showdown at the Fortress of Solitude.

Now, Moore didn't just write an ending to Superman on a lark. Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's 12-issue "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which began in 1985 and ended early in 1986, concluded the then-current DC Comics universe to set the stage for a reboot. 1986 was the birth of a new Superman in writer-artist John Byrne's "The Man of Steel" mini-series, but it was also the end for the old one.