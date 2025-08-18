How Weapons Director Zach Cregger Really Feels About Modern Horror Movies

While Hollywood has been scrambling in the face of so-called "superhero fatigue," churning out IP-based movies at an alarming rate in an attempt to find the next profitable genre, horror has been chugging along quite nicely at the box office. For some time, studios have been relying on big franchises with irresponsible budgets. But horror movies are relatively cheap to make and reliably bring in the crowds.

At least Hollywood seems to be taking much more notice of this quietly profitable genre in recent years, releasing several low-budget horrors that made millions. Significant examples include Kyle Edward Ball's immersive nightmare tone poem "Skinamarink," the lamentable "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" films, and the truly deranged "Terrifier" movies, which have become emblematic of ultra-low budget horror's ability to become not only significantly profitable but culturally influential. Another example of horror's popular appeal is Zach Cregger's 2022 directorial breakthrough "Barbarian," which made just over $45 million at the box office when it debuted — not bad for a movie that cost just $4 million.

Now, Cregger has once again proved that horror can not only compete but actually come out on top at the box office. In 2025 Warner Bros. set a huge box office record by having six movies in a row open to at least $40 million in North America. The last of these was Cregger's "Weapons," which absolutely killed it at the box office, bringing in $72 million globally on its opening weekend. Its budget? $38 million.

Cregger, who started as a founding member of sketch troupe The Whitest Kids U' Know and was a regular on sitcoms, surprised everyone with his 2022 horror effort, and "Weapons" is proof that "Barbarian" was no fluke. As such, when the man has something to say about the state of horror in 2025, it's well worth listening.