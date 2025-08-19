Vince Vaughn Failed His Audition For One Of The Best Sitcoms Of All Time

In a 2021 interview with Covino & Rich, Matt LeBlanc recalled having to audition "six, eight, 10 times" for the role of Joey Tribbiani before it came down to him and one other actor. "When I went in for the network test, it was between me and one other guy," he explained, "and the other guy had like a cowboy hat on, a denim jacket, cowboy boots, and I was like, 'He has the same script as I have, right?'" LeBlanc didn't reveal who this other guy was, but during the 2021 "Friends" reunion, director Kevin Bright and creator Marta Kauffman revealed that the casting process went down to the wire until it was just LeBlanc and Louis Mandylor in the running. Mandylor went on to star in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" movies and even made an appearance on "Friends" in the season 6 episode "The One With Unagi."

As such, we know Vince Vaughn didn't get too far in the audition process for the series, but either way, things worked out for the actor, seeing as he became a big star two years after "Friends" debuted on NBC thanks to "Swingers." Meanwhile, LeBlanc secured the role of Joey, at least in part due to him injuring himself after getting drunk the night before the audition. As he told Covino & Rich, he and his friend went out to ease LeBlanc's anxiety, but the actor woke up the following morning and "stood up too fast and kind of blacked out and did a face plant into the toilet." He cut his nose on the toilet seat, and when the producers at the interview asked about it, he was honest. "I said, 'Oh gosh, it's a long story that started with too much drinking, I'd rather not talk about it,' and they thought it was funny, right, I kind of put the room on my side," as the actor noted.

It would have been interesting to see whether Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston had the same chemistry they did in "The Break-up" had the former been cast on "Friends" — especially since Joey and Rachel (Aniston) end up getting together in the later seasons. That storyline made for some of the worst "Friends" episodes, though, so in that sense, things worked out for the best as far as Vaughn is concerned.