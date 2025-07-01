Before Friends, Matt LeBlanc Starred In A Horror War Movie With An Unbelievable Premise

Matt LeBlanc wasn't really able to transition to the big screen even after "Friends," which is perhaps best demonstrated by his appearance in a late-'90s sci-fi flop that failed to revive a classic TV series. But LeBlanc's 1993 supernatural horror movie was a real nadir. It goes by several titles: "Ghost Brigade" and "Grey Knight" are the two most common, but it's also known as "The Killing Box" and "The Lost Brigade." Why this movie has so many alternate titles remains unclear, but it has been re-released multiple times since it first debuted as a direct-to-video offering in '93, and it seems distributors were simply trying their luck with every new version.

Directed by George Hickenlooper, the movie has a bonkers B-movie premise that involves the Civil War, an evil voodoo entity, and an army of undead soldiers. When the Confederate Army awakens the malevolent spirit, it possesses the bodies of dead soldiers, creating an entire army of zombie troops ready to do its bidding. What exactly that bidding actually is? Don't worry about that. It's, y'know, evil stuff. At least this particular voodoo entity fostered reconciliation between North and South, forging its undead army from both Union and Confederate fighters. This all prompts the non-dead armies to come together in order to overpower the supernatural threat — or "Ghost Brigade," if you will.

Corbin Bernsen plays Union army man Captain John Harling, who seeks out former Confederate regiment commander Colonel Nehemiah Strayn (Martin Sheen) in order to forge the alliance that will eventually overpower the undead hordes. Matt LeBlanc plays a character named Terhune (or Terhue, depending on which source you're using — yes even the characters have multiple titles in this movie, apparently). But if you're interested in seeing LeBlanc in his feature film debut, best of luck to you. Terhune is presumably one of the troops enlisted to take on the ghost brigade, or he's one of the troops in that brigade, but it's nigh on impossible to pick him out in the movie. One intrepid Letterboxd user believes they have tracked him down in this screenshot (pictured above), but LeBlanc's role in the movie otherwise remains as mysterious as the evil entity itself.