Before Friends, Matt LeBlanc Starred In Two Failed Spin-Offs Of A Beloved Sitcom

When it first hit the airwaves, Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt's 1987 sitcom "Married... with Children" represented a revolutionary turn of events. The bulk of TV sitcoms throughout the 1980s skewed wholesome, often depicting idealized, loving suburban families dealing with recognizable domestic drama. In most cases, there was a non-threatening air to American TV that reflected the bleak conservatism of the Reagan era. "Married... with Children" deliberately flew in the face of TV's perceived wholesomeness, presenting a family of miserable, ignorant, awful, unhealthy characters who all openly hated one another. The Bundy family only seemed to live together out of spite, refusing to murder each other because they knew staying alive was a better way to inflict misery.

The series was, perhaps bafflingly, a major hit for Fox, lasting 259 episodes over the course of 11 boffo seasons. It eventually took on a dangerous skew, offering more and more brazen titillation and open misogyny as it went on, so it did gradually lose some of its satirical edge. Even so, audiences loved it, happy to see '80s wholesomeness get torn asunder by petty, terrible people.

While one might not think that "Married... with Children" was primed for spinoffs (the tone was perhaps too caustic), the show's producers at Fox tried nonetheless. Some "Married" fans may recall a 1991 episode titled "Top of the Heap," which followed two supporting characters, Vinnie Verducci (Matt LeBlanc) and his dad Charlie (Joseph Bolonga), as they tried to crash a high-society party as part of a get-rich-quick scheme. It seems that the episode directly served as a pilot for the "Top of the Heap" series that launched a week after, with LeBlanc and Bolonga returning to star in the new show.

"Top of the Heap" lasted six episodes. Fox seemingly believed in Vinnie Verducci, though, and tried to resurrect the character the following year in a new series titled "Vinnie & Bobby." This time, it lasted a whole seven episodes.