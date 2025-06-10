The Simpsons Star Who Auditioned Twice For A Main Friends Character (But Only Became A Guest)

If I say the name Joey Tribbiani today, everybody on Earth who was born before 2000 and owned a television immediately pictures Matt LeBlanc with his mischievous smile and jet-black hair, uttering some nonsense line or asking a beautiful girl how she's doing. And that's exactly how it should be. In retrospect, the NBC sitcom's casting was pitch-perfect, and one of the reasons "Friends" turned into the pop culture phenomenon it's been regarded as for decades. But even back in the '90s, before the show kicked off, up-and-coming actors knew the main roles in this series were golden opportunities to stand out and boost their careers — even if they hadn't suspected the monumental global impact the program would have on the comedy genre and broadcast television itself.

So, every aspiring young actor in Hollywood who heard about the sitcom back then was trying to land a part in it. Among them was an ambitious Hank Azaria, approaching his 30s, desperately wanting to secure the role of Joey. The actor already had fantastic appearances under his belt in such classics as Gary Marshall's beloved rom-com, "Pretty Woman," and Robert Redford's brilliant Oscar-nominated drama, "Quiz Show." He also appeared in an episode of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Admittedly, his career was looking up, but those jobs in his resume didn't guarantee anything when it came to his auditioning for Joey.

Appearing via a video call in James Corden's "The Late Late Show" in 2021, "The Simpsons" alum recalled his experience trying to get on "Friends." He explained,