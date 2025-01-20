A Beloved Friends Guest Star Nearly Played Rachel

It's hard to imagine anyone else sitting on that iconic Central Perk sofa other than the "Friends" we ended up with (leading to one of the best sitcoms of all-time). But had different choices been made, the crucial character of Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, could've looked like Ross' (David Schwimmer) first ex-wife of the show, Carol, played by Jane Sibbett.

During an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, Sibbett was asked if she almost came close to landing the role of rachel. "Almost. It's a bit of an embellishment," she said. "It's actually that I had left the room auditioning for Rachel, and I got the phone call from my manager saying, 'They love you, they want you, they want you. You've got to come back next week, but they want you.'"

Sibbet, however, was concerned about one slight issue that could crop up for the character she had a chance to play: "So I said, 'Did you tell them I was pregnant?' and he said, 'No, no, no, just go onto the test. It'll be fine, so that's how it went." After taking the more honest approach, Sibbett didn't get the role of Rachel, but at least she ended up with Carol, right? Well, just like Ross' divorces and many relationships on the show, things were also a little complicated there.