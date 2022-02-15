Friends Censored In China To Remove Any Mention Of Carol Being A Lesbian

In the latest disappointing censorship news out of China, fans of the American sitcom "Friends," are outraged to discover that the re-release of the popular series has been greatly censored. In a not-so-shocking development, it turns out that any moment referencing LGBTQIA+ themes or sex has been modified or straight-up edited out.

The editing was noticed immediately, as the first episode of the series shows Ross (David Schwimmer) informing his parents that he and his wife Carol (Anita Barone for one episode and Jane Sibbett for the rest of the series) are splitting up because she's come out as a lesbian. In the new Chinese edit, he tells his parents that they are getting a divorce, and the scene cuts to their shocked reaction. In season 1, episode 10 "The One With The Monkey" a New Year's Eve kiss shared between Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) has been completely omitted.

As Jiayun Feng reported for SupChina, this change is massive, as "Friends" is one of the most beloved foreign television shows in the country. "Since its original run, from 1994 to 2004, the series has not only entertained a generation of Chinese viewers, but also inspired its learning of the English language and influenced its understanding of American culture," Feng said. "Last year, when a reunion special of the show aired, it prompted watching parties, emotional essays, and trending hashtags on Chinese social media." The censorship changes have sparked an outrage from fans, who believe that this act of censorship is moving culture backward.