Fight Club Finally Screens In China, With A, Uh, Pretty Different Ending

Well, the Chinese edit of "Fight Club" completely omits the explosive ending in favor of a title card explaining that the exact opposite has taken place. According to a report from Vice, the Chinese streaming site Tenecent Video offers a display letting viewers know that Tyler's plan was thwarted by the almighty state, and the Narrator was taken in for serious mental health assistance.

"Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding," a caption said. "After the trial, Tyler was sent to lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012."

It's still unknown if the film was sent over with self-censorship or if this was done by government order, but Vice noted that a source believed the film was edited by the copyright owner and then approved by the government before it was sold to streaming sites for distribution. "Fight Club" was shown as part of the Shanghai International Film Festival, but is presumed to have been pirated many times. The Chinese publisher of the film, Pacific Audio & Video Co., is an affiliate of the state-owned Guangdong TV, so there's a chance that it was a government order, but we don't know for sure. It also remains unknown if the theatrical version was also altered. There's also the possibility that this didn't actually happen and it's all in our mind, our own personal Tyler Durden's messing with us just for a good laugh.