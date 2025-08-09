Where You've Seen Freakier Friday's Julia Butters Before

The delightful "Freakier Friday" is in theaters this weekend, and it's a wonderful reprise for Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, as the two stars of the beloved "Freaky Friday" remake from 2003 return to the body-swapping formula. But this time they've got company, and it's not just "Weapons" at the box office.

Julia Butters (above left) joins the cast as Harper, the rebellious, surf-loving, teenage daughter of Anna (Lohan), and Sophia Hammons plays Lily, the daughter of Anna's soon-to-be-husband Eric (Manny Jacinto), who just wants to go back to her home in London, so she can study to be a fashion designer. Harper and Lily are completely at odds with one another, and the last thing they want is to become a blended family, because it likely means one of them is going to end up somewhere they don't want to be.

It's that wrinkle that makes the four-way body swap at the center of "Freakier Friday" a bit more interesting, because when Harper ends up in Anna's body and Lily ends up in the body of Grandma Tess (Curtis), they realize that they now have the power to make sure Anna and Eric don't get married.

Hijinks and hilarity ensue, but of course, there's a lovely emotional core to the movie, just like the original "Freaky Friday," even if it occasionally gets a little too chaotic with a four-person body swap. But the main reason that the movie works so well is because Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons hold their own, both comedically and dramatically.

If you find yourself wondering where you might have seen them before, Hammons is still an up-and-comer, and the only thing you might recognize her from is the Hulu series "Up Here." However, when it comes to Julia Butters, she's been a child actor who debuted on screen in the long-running "Criminal Minds" back in 2014. But there's a much more recognizable role that will probably ring a bell.