10 Best Rachel Brosnahan Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

You know that feeling when you're married and then all of a sudden your husband disappears and you learn that he's actually been in the mob all this time? It happens to the best of us. And that's exactly what happens to Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) in 2020's "I'm Your Woman." One minute, she's a happily married 1970s housewife, and then the next, she's on the run with her adopted son, attempting to keep a low profile until the heat dies down and she can ensure that whoever her husband got on the wrong side of isn't still looking for her.

A surprisingly quiet indie crime drama, "I'm Your Woman" focuses less on the action side of things and more on the ramifications of a life of crime and the ripple effects on a secret mobster's family. Although "I'm Your Woman" got buried during the COVID-19 epidemic and, as a result, has remained criminally under-seen (pun intended), it's a great starring turn for Brosnahan that allows her to stretch her acting muscles. While she's very much a woman forced to deal with and overcome the actions of men, it's also a powerful depiction of that same woman finding herself along the way. "You hear her so many times say that she doesn't know what she's doing, and she feels incapable," as Brosnahan once explained in an interview with The Independent, "and then frame by frame coming into her own power in a way that felt different from most films that I've seen, where that journey is sped up for the sake of drama."