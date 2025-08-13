One Of Alien: Earth's Most Important Decisions Makes No Sense

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "Alien: Earth."

In a fitting development for this particular franchise, the idea of individuality remains at the forefront of "Alien: Earth" throughout its first two episodes. Creator Noah Hawley's FX series stands out as the first instance of the property migrating from the big screen to streaming television, but it's also the latest instance of an "auteur" (for lack of a better word) trying their hand at this material and injecting their own sense of style ... for the most part, at least. As /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote in his review, almost every prior film brought something fresh and new to the picture. The first six movies couldn't possibly be more different from one another, boldly holding the line against modern blockbuster mindsets that prioritize self-referential storylines and aesthetics above all else.

That's what makes it all the more disappointing that, for an IP always about innovation over imitation, "Alien: Earth" falls into that trap with one of its most important decisions in the early going. When the premiere starts, we're treated to essentially a remake of the opening of Ridley Scott's classic 1979 "Alien." A spaceship gliding through vacuum next to a ringed planet alone would've been enough, easing us into a brand-new story about the Xenomorph (and other critters) crash-landing on Earth through the use of a little nostalgia. But then comes several establishing shots of familiar-looking rooms completely devoid of humans, an exact replica of the cryo-sleep chamber with the crew waking up just as they did in the original, and (most egregiously of all) a shot-for-shot recreation of the breakfast scene full of the exact same overlapping crosstalk.

As tiresome as this is from a legacy sequel perspective, however, it adds insult to injury that the entire structure of this sequence makes little logical sense.