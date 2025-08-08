Nobody Was A Modest Pandemic Box Office Hit, But Can The Sequel Succeed?

2021 was a very bizarre year for the movie business. The box office was on straight-up life support after the 2020 shutdowns brought on by the pandemic. But Hollywood did try to bring audiences back to theaters, with blockbusters like "Godzilla vs. Kong" welcoming people back in a meaningful way. Then there were smaller movies like Universal's action/comedy "Nobody," which became a decent little hit for the studio, particularly while grading on the pandemic curve. Now, four years later, Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") is back as Hutch in "Nobody 2." The question is, can the sequel succeed on its own terms in a radically different marketplace?

"Nobody 2" hits theaters next weekend and is currently looking at an opening in the $11 to $16 million range domestically, per Box Office Theory. While that's not exactly lighting the charts on fire, the original opened to a mere $6.8 million in North America before legging out to $27.5 million domestically and $57.5 million worldwide. Much of that had to do with a sheer lack of competition as so few movies were being released in theaters in the first half of 2021.

Even so, just shy of $60 million against a reported $16 million budget is a solid rate of return, so Universal rolled the bones on a sequel. This time around, the sequel is opening in the late summer window in an admittedly dry August. To that end, it's opening directly against two horror movies, "Jimmy and Stiggs" and "Witchboard." All due respect, but awareness for those is pretty low.

Direct competition won't be much of an issue. Plus, Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will likely be running out of steam by then, as will DC's "Superman." For the most part, the coast is clear. Even if Universal doubled the budget, an over/under $15 million U.S. opening for an over/under $30 million movie will get the job done.