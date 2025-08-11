10 Highest-Grossing Screenwriters Of All Time, Ranked

You have probably heard that filmmaking is a director's medium. Whether it's ranking directors by their total box office or even their number of "perfect movies," there's no denying that a lot of attention is paid to whoever is sitting in the director's chair. Perhaps this dedicated devotion to directors is unfair to the screenwriters, who, after all, are the artists who put the words on the page that are turned into a movie. Especially since screenwriters suffer through anxiety-inducing levels of input from directors, producers, execs, executive assistants, execs' family members, the janitorial staff, and online bloggers. But if we're being honest, filmmaking is a financier's medium first and foremost, and the bean counters care most about money. In which case, there's a reason the following screenwriters have stayed busy — their scripts make bank.

While only a few of these writers are Oscar winners, or have written films that took home the Best Picture prize, all of them have penned scripts that have taken in billions of dollars at the box office To keep things fair and balanced, I'm going to focus on screenwriters, not writer-directors, so sorry to you, Cameron lovers, Jackson junkies, and Nolan nerds. Sure, some of these screenwriters have called the shots by directing their own movies, but their biggest hits by far have come from movies they wrote that were directed by someone else. Which screenwriters' scripts have netted the most money? Here are the 10 highest-grossing screenwriters of all time!