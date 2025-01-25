The Director With The Most Perfect Movies, According To Metacritic

There are only so many directors in the annals of cinema who audiences know by name. Yes, movie buffs can rattle off the names of plenty of filmmakers, from Guillermo del Toro to David Lean and many, many others in between. But for regular audience members, there's only a few who earn the same name recognition of big-deal movie stars. Currently, there may only be four: Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and Martin Scorsese. Think all you like about these auteurs, but they've made so many excellent, memorable, iconic films that audiences know their work and their names so well you can just list out their surnames.

However, due to the fact that all of these men continue to make films in the era of review aggregation online, and because there are so many critics from which to select when you visit sites like Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes, it's all but impossible for any of them to have a perfect movie by those sites' standards. It's especially difficult with Metacritic, seeing as that site is more selective about which critics and outlets it aggregates, combined with the fact that the reviews it aggregates are defined by their specific score. If your review is positive, that's not enough; a perfect score would have to be a truly perfect score. Case in point: Spielberg's highest-rated film on the site is "Schindler's List" with a 95. Tarantino has the same score for his 1994 classic "Pulp Fiction." Nolan's highest-rated film is "Dunkirk" with a 94, while Scorsese ranks highest among the quartet thanks to his 1973 drama "Mean Streets" netting a 96.

Be that as it may, there's one director who boasts not just one but several "perfect" movies on Metacritic, and he's undeniably one of the most famous of all time: Alfred Hitchcock. And honestly? You might be a bit surprised by the films of his with that elusive 100.